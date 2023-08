Category: World Published on Monday, 28 August 2023 07:38 Hits: 4

Paris hosts the summer 2024 Paralympic Games two weeks after the Olympic Games. Events will be held at prestigious venues such as the Stade de France, Roland-Garros, Champ-de-Mars, Grand Palais and the Eiffel Tower. Competitions will also be held in the wider Paris region and in Châteauroux.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20230828-the-prestigious-venues-where-the-paris-paralympics-will-be-held