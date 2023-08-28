The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

French athlete Pierre Fairbank ‘playing to win’ at 2024 Paralympic Games

French athlete Pierre Fairbank ‘playing to win’ at 2024 Paralympic Games At 52 years old, Pierre Fairbank is one of the doyens of Para-sport in France. In more than 30 years of wheelchair sports, he has participated in six Paralympic Games, winning nine medals at those competitions. Fairbank, who says his rigorous training is a major factor in his success, is now aiming for more top-three finishes at the 2024 Games in Paris, which begin a year from Monday.  

