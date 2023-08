Category: World Published on Monday, 28 August 2023 10:29 Hits: 5

France's ambassador to Niger is still in the coup-hit Sahel country despite an ultimatum from the new army leaders to leave his post, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.

