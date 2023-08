Category: World Published on Monday, 28 August 2023 10:26 Hits: 2

ATHENS (Reuters) -Four migrant children drowned off the Greek island of Lesbos and one woman drowned in a separate incident off the island of Samos on Monday, all while trying to cross the sea from nearby Turkey, the Greek government said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/08/28/five-migrants-drown-off-greek-coast-four-of-them-children