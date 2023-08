Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 11:21 Hits: 4

In response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, Poland’s populist government has embarked on what looks like a major rearmament program. Yet, despite all the announced plans to purchase state-of-the-art weaponry from the United States and South Korea, very little thought seems to have gone into how to plan the country’s defense.

