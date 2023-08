Category: World Published on Monday, 28 August 2023 09:50 Hits: 4

The concept offers a useful framework for incoming leaders whose time in office might end sooner than they realize, and whose honeymoon with their own parties and coalition partners could be far shorter than they had hoped. During their first months in power, they should focus on three key principles.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/using-elected-officials-first-100-days-to-achieve-meaningful-change-by-ngaire-woods-2023-08