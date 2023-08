Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 August 2023 15:47 Hits: 1

The Taliban will use security forces to stop women from visiting one of Afghanistan’s most popular national parks, according to information shared by the ultraconservative Islamist group's Vice and Virtue Ministry.

