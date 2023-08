Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 August 2023 17:09 Hits: 1

The Ukrainian army said it is continuing to advance after breaking through the Russian defense line in the Zaporizhzhia region. Russian investigators have confirmed the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-updates-kyiv-says-its-troops-pushing-past-robotyne/live-66640275?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf