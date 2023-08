Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 August 2023 17:45 Hits: 3

Mehdi Yarrahi's latest song demanded that headscarves be made optional for women in Iran. An earlier song of his was a soundtrack to the 2022 protests over the death of Jina Mahsa Amini.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-prosecutes-pop-singer-who-urged-headscarf-removal/a-66643126?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf