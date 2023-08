Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 August 2023 10:26 Hits: 1

At least seven people were killed in Haiti on Saturday, local rights group CARDH said, after a gang that controls a northern suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince opened fire with machine guns on a protest organized by a Christian church leader.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20230827-several-killed-after-haiti-gang-opens-fire-on-church-led-protesters