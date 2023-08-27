The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Security forces will stop Afghan women from visiting national park, Taliban says

Category: World Hits: 1

Security forces will stop Afghan women from visiting national park, Taliban says The Taliban will use security forces to stop women from visiting one of Afghanistan’s most popular national parks, according to information shared by a spokesman for the Vice and Virtue Ministry. The ministry alleges that women have not been observing the proper way to wear the hijab, or Islamic headscarf, when going to Band-e-Amir in the central Bamiyan province.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230827-taliban-says-security-forces-will-stop-afghan-women-from-visiting-popular-national-park

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version