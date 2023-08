Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 August 2023 14:57 Hits: 1

A white man driven by racial hatred shot dead three Black people in a Florida discount store Saturday before taking his own life after a standoff with police, authorities said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230827-white-shooter-kills-3-black-people-in-florida-as-washington-celebrates-landmark-civil-rights-march