Category: World Published on Friday, 25 August 2023 08:34 Hits: 1

The economic outcomes we experience have never been wholly the consequence of markets efficiently allocating resources to their optimal uses. On the contrary, how the costs and benefits of technological progress are distributed is a matter of social choice – even if it does not always seem so.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/technological-progress-by-william-h-janeway-2023-08