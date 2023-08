Category: World Published on Friday, 25 August 2023 09:26 Hits: 1

International observers often view Israel’s ongoing judicial coup as a bid by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to escape his corruption trial. In reality, it marks the beginning of a settler-driven effort to install a Jewish apartheid regime between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean.

