Texas judge smacks down anti-trans law that 'likely violates' state constitution: report

A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked state Republican-backed legislation that was set to ban "gender-affirming care for most minors" beginning September 1, CNN reports.

"We are invigorated by the court's decision to protect and uphold the rights of trans youth, their families, and health care providers in Texas," Alex Sheldon, executive director at the LGBTQ+ health advocacy group GLMA said, according to the report.

CNN reports:

Senate Bill 14, signed in to law by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in June, bars health care providers from providing gender transition surgeries, puberty blocking medication or hormone therapies to those under 18 in Texas, with violators at risk of losing their licenses.

The law makes minor exceptions for children who had begun receiving non-surgical gender-affirming care before June 1 and underwent 12 or more sessions of mental health counseling or psychotherapy six months prior to beginning prescription drug care. Transgender youth to whom those exceptions apply can continue their care but must 'wean' off from the treatment with the help of their doctor.

According to the report, District Judge Maria Cantú Hexsel said the law "'likely violates' three different sections of the Texas Constitution, including 'the fundamental right of parents to make decisions concerning the care, custody, and control of their children."

Furthermore, Hexsel "wrote in the temporary injunction issued Friday that the law would result in 'the loss of access to safe, effective, and medically necessary treatment for transgender adolescents experiencing gender dysphoria.'

