'Deliberate' GOP voter campaign seeks to follow in Democrats’​​ footsteps: report

The GOP aims to win in 2024 by using a Democratic strategy through the Republican National Committee's new "Bank Your Vote" campaign, Spectrum News reports.

Per Spectrum News, the party's overall campaign message to GOP voters is, "Democrats are going to vote early. Democrats are going to vote by mail. Republicans need to vote early. Republicans need to vote by mail," Republican National Committee legal communications director Gates McGavick told the news outlet.

California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said the GOP's goal is to combine "an incredibly robust grassroots volunteer organization" along with "our local electeds, our state electeds, our congressional electeds and our friends on the national level to push out this message of voting early and making sure we're banking those votes so we can move on to other individuals, persuade them to vote Republican and turn them out as well."

According to the report, "Since ballot collection — or 'ballot harvesting' as some call it — became legal in the state, Millan Patterson emphasized her party's work in the sphere, saying the California GOP decided "we are not going to cede that ground to Democrats, we were going to get out there and we were going to do it as well as they did."

McGavick noted, "This is a very deliberate state-by-state process to make sure that Republicans take advantage of voting early. The thinking here is Democrats take advantage of early voting, mail-in voting at every turn. So, if we don't do the same thing, we're leaving points on the board, we're making it harder for our candidates to win."

In reference to the GOP campaign, President Joe Biden/Vice President Kamala Harris 2024 campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz told the news outlet, "Republicans are playing catch up on an issue that shouldn't have been political, but the former leader of their party decided to make it a political one."

Ahead of the first GOP debate earlier this week, former President Donald Trump participated in an ad — along with RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, ex-Vice President Mike Pence, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R), United States Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida), Senators Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) — encouraging Republican voters to "go to bankyourvote.com to sign up and commit to voting early," despite his previous opposition to the strategy.

Spectrum News' full report is available at this link.

