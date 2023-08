Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 August 2023 09:56 Hits: 6

KOTA BHARU: An unemployed man who was involved in a scuffle with villagers while allegedly trying to break into a house in Kampung Belukar, Tapang, here on Aug 20 died while undergoing treatment. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/08/26/four-detained-over-suspected-burglar039s-death