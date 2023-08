Category: World Published on Friday, 25 August 2023 20:45 Hits: 2

War destroys lives and erodes nations. Yet it also paves the way for rebirth. As Ukrainians plan for the reconstruction of their country, they are also discussing the values needed to create a better society.

