Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 August 2023 08:54 Hits: 6

Nollywood, long known for low-budget soapy romcoms, is now delivering action dramas. One star has shone the brightest.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/features/longform/2023/8/26/nollywood-has-a-new-action-hero-his-name-is-tobi-bakre-2