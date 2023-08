Category: World Published on Friday, 25 August 2023 12:56 Hits: 5

The group's latest summit was touted as a pivotal event that could change the contours of international relations. It achieved nothing of the kind, but the fact that grievances against the current system are so widely shared, and that so many countries are keen to challenge the status quo, should serve as a warning to the West.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/brics-summit-divergent-interests-undermine-impact-by-ana-palacio-2023-08