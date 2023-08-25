Look: Trump mugshot released

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 August 2023 08:18 Hits: 3

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has released the mugshot of Donald Trump, the ex-President of the United States who was arrested and booked on 13 criminal charges including racketeering in Georgia's case alleging he attempted to overturn the 2020 Presidential election.

Just after Trump exited his private plane Thursday evening, MSNBC's Joy Reid on-air called Trump putting America through this event "the buffooning of the American presidency."

Reid also said Trump was on his way to be "booked like a common criminal."

"That is his fault," Reid charged. "He did it. He wanted the spectacle of being President for life. He wanted to not leave office. He wanted to be this. He decided to be king. And now he is the king of scandal and disrepute.”

Below are the charges and his self-reported personal height and weight.

