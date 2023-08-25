Dominican Republic: 32 Provinces Remain on Alert

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 August 2023 07:46 Hits: 3

On Thursday, in view of the passage of storm Franklin, authorities of the Dominican Republic established 19 provinces in yellow alert, while thirteen are in the green phase, totaling 32 provinces.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) placed 19 provinces on yellow phase and 13 on green phase for possible flooding of rivers, streams and creeks, as well as flash or urban flooding, due to the fact that the direct effects of Tropical Storm Franklin have ceased over the country as it has moved away.

Among the provinces on green alert are San Juan, Independencia, Peravia, La Romana, Pedernales, Valverde, Dajabón, Monte Cristi, Hermanas Mirabal, Santiago Rodríguez, Santiago, Bahoruco and Elías Piña.

El COE coloca 19 provincias en amarilla y 13 en verde por posibles crecidas de ríos, arroyos y cañadas, así como inundaciones repentinas o urbanas, debido a que los efectos directos de la Tormenta Tropical Franklin han cesado sobre el país por el alejamiento. pic.twitter.com/vkyhCGFdyu August 24, 2023

On the other hand, the Dominican agency referred that the yellow alert was issued for La Altagracia, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, Hato Mayor, El Seibo, Samaná, Sanchez Ramírez, Espaillat, La Saona, San Pedro de Macorís, Monte Plata, Azua, Santo Domingo, San José de Ocoa, Barahona, María Trinidad Sánchez, San Cristóbal, Puerto Plata and Duarte.

Although the green alert is not as worrying as the yellow alert, in view of the 32 provinces on alert, the agency recommends refraining from crossing rivers, streams and creeks with high volumes of water and not to use spas (rivers).

Tropical Storm Franklin arrived in the Dominican Republic on the morning of Wednesday, August 23, and so far, left one person dead.

