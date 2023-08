Category: World Published on Friday, 25 August 2023 06:18 Hits: 4

Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is thought to have died in a plane crash. While the details remain vague, what is clear is that those who dare to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin live dangerously.

