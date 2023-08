Category: World Published on Friday, 25 August 2023 07:39 Hits: 5

The Dutch brewer Heineken says it has now completely exited Russia by selling its operations for a symbolic euro.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/heineken-sells-russian-operation-for-%E2%82%AC1/a-66627318?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf