???? Live: Russia blocks massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea, defence ministry says

Moscow said on Friday its forces had thwarted a barrage of 42 drones launched by Ukraine in an attempt to attack Russia-annexed Crimea overnight. An attempted Ukrainian missile attack near Moscow was also blocked, Russia said. The US said Thursday it would begin training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in the United States starting next month so they can use the sophisticated fighter jets against Russian forces. Read our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

