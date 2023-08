Category: World Published on Friday, 25 August 2023 05:57 Hits: 4

Starting Friday, Europeans will see their online life change. People in the 27-nation European Union can alter some of what shows up when they search, scroll and share on the biggest social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and other tech giants like Google and Amazon.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230825-european-union-s-sweeping-regulations-for-big-tech-come-into-effect