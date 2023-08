Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 20:34 Hits: 2

As attacks on churches draw attention to the country’s controversial blasphemy laws and growing intolerance, some worry the promise of a secular Pakistan is under threat.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2023/0824/Blasphemy-claims-triggered-mob-violence.-Can-Pakistan-move-forward?icid=rss