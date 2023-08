Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 13:11 Hits: 2

An overly indebted Chinese economy cannot afford to roll out a massive stimulus, even when confronting the possibility of a full-blown property-market crisis. China thus faces a much slower growth trajectory for the foreseeable future, unless policymakers can successfully implement consumer-led rebalancing.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-small-stimulus-shift-from-debt-intensive-economic-growth-by-stephen-s-roach-2023-08