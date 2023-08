Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 21:14 Hits: 2

Although Senator McLean was more of a tepid progressive than an ardent one, he succeeded in passing legislation to protect migratory birds—which are important to avid birdwatchers like myself.

