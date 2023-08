Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 23:01 Hits: 2

According to David Neiwert's new book, the January 6 attack was the start of the new era in American politics in which the far right believes that a civil war is inevitable, and they have begun to act as such.

Read more https://progressive.org/latest/in-%E2%80%98the-age-of-insurrection-whitney-20230824/