GOP Candidates Refuse to Say Climate Change Is Caused by Humans; Vivek Ramaswamy Calls It a Hoax

On the same day a heat wave forced Milwaukee, Wisconsin, public schools to close for the day, moderators at the first Republican presidential debate in the city asked candidates if they believed climate change was caused by human activity. Their answers ranged from avoidance to outright denial. “I think this sums up the Republican Party at this point,” says John Nichols, national affairs correspondent at The Nation. “The moderate position in the Republican Party is avoidance, but I think a very … popular position within the party is one of actual denial.” Nichols added that the heat index was 114 degrees in Milwaukee on the day of the debate. “We saw peak climate denial in a Republican debate, and it’s kind of amazing at this late stage in history.”

