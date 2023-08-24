The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Should the U.S. Keep Funding War in Ukraine? Debate Reveals Deep Divisions Within Republican Party

The first Republican presidential primary debate highlighted “deep divisions within the Republican Party about foreign policy,” says The Nation's national affairs correspondent John Nichols. He says the nationalist “America First” ideology championed by former President Donald Trump is now being pushed even further by Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis, who are critical of U.S. funding to Ukraine, while more establishment candidates like Nikki Haley insisted on continued support for the country's defense against Russia.

