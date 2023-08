Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 07:45 Hits: 2

The pretrial detention of U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is accused of espionage -- a charge he, his employer, The Wall Street Journal, and the U.S. government have rejected -- has been extended by a Moscow court for another three months.

