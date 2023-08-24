UN: + 16,800 Cholera Cases Reported in Ethiopia Since July

Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 07:30 Hits: 3

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said more than 16,800 cholera cases and 212 related deaths have been reported in Ethiopia since mid-July.

In its latest situation update issued late Tuesday, OCHA said the ongoing cholera outbreak affects Amhara, Oromia, Sidama, the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples regions (SNNP) and Somali regions of Ethiopia, with recent reports of cholera cases from Afar, Benishangul Gumz and Dire Dawa.

It also stated that the Amhara region remains of the highest concern, with reports of more than 2,700 cases amid insecurity and hostilities impacting efforts to treat the cases and manage the outbreak.

• Ethiopian Gov. provides food aid to 147k+ people in #Oromia ����

• #Measles vaccination campaigns in #Amhara & Oromia completed ✅, reaching 100% of targeted children under-ten

• 8⃣ months into 2023, the humanitarian response remains 73% underfunded.https://t.co/htJAaTR2g8pic.twitter.com/SCc22t1A5D August 23, 2023

According to OCHA, a recent oral vaccination campaign, which initially targeted 2.06 million people, was concluded in priority districts of Oromia, Sidama, and SNNP regions.

The report also shows the concern over other healthcare challenges in Ethiopia, including measles and malaria.

And it’s a wrap!



Last week, #Ethiopia���� concluded a 10-day #cholera vaccination campaign in the three most affected regions - Oromia, Sidama and SNNP – with technical support from @WHO. 2.4 million people received one dose of the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/gOiDk8QGad August 21, 2023

According to official OCHA figures, as of early August, more than 23,000 cases of measles and 228 related deaths were reported in 33 districts across the East African country.

OCHA stated that more than 1.7 million malaria cases, including 200 deaths, were reported from 1,035 districts as of the end of July.

OCHA has also warned that as Ethiopia's main rainy season continues, the outbreak of water-borne diseases and lack of response capacities are of serious public health concern.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/UN--16800-Cholera-Cases-Reported-in-Ethiopia-Since-July-20230824-0005.html