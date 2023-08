Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 09:02 Hits: 3

The Bongo family has ruled Gabon for more than 50 years. Saturday's presidential election isn't expected to change that. The tiny oil-rich nation is grappling with high unemployment while the elite live luxuriously.

