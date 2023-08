Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 09:24 Hits: 4

During this week's BRICS summit, China is leading calls for expansion of the grouping's membership and influence. However, a major rift remains between Beijing and New Delhi.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brics-can-china-and-india-overcome-differences-at-summit/a-66611528?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf