Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 09:24 Hits: 3

The reporter has been held in pre-trial detention since his arrest in March. Moscow accuses Evan Gershkovich of espionage, which he and his newspaper deny.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-extends-us-reporter-gershkovich-detention-by-3-months/a-66618650?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf