Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 03:51 Hits: 3

The Republican presidential candidates vying to be the leading alternative to front-runner Donald Trump fought — sometimes bitterly — over abortion rights, US support for Ukraine and the future of the party during the first primary debate of the 2024 campaign.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230824-republican-candidates-vie-to-be-leading-alternative-to-front-runner-trump