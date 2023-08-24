The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Zelensky hails 'free people' of Ukraine on independence day

Category: World Hits: 1

🔴 Live: Zelensky hails 'free people' of Ukraine on independence day President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday marked his country's independence day with an address congratulating Ukrainians and praising the military personnel who are pushing back against Russian forces in the southern and eastern parts of the country. An early morning missile strike injured seven people in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, said Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Read our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230824-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-russia-and-ukraine-trade-drone-attacks

