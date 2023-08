Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 07:56 Hits: 4

Leaders of the BRICS group of developing nations have invited Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates to join, in a move aimed at growing the clout of a bloc that has pledged to champion the "Global South".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20230824-brics-set-to-invite-six-new-members-to-join-bloc-in-bid-to-champion-global-south