Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 14:28 Hits: 6

China and America both need to pursue policies that will reduce economic and geopolitical tensions and foster healthy cooperation on global challenges. If they fail to achieve a new understanding on the issues driving their current confrontation, they will eventually collide – with disastrous consequences for the world.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-china-preventing-dangerous-collision-by-nouriel-roubini-2023-08