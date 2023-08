Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 01:58 Hits: 2

Zimbabweans go to the polls on Wednesday in closely-watched presidential and legislative elections, after a campaign tainted by a crackdown on dissent, fears of vote rigging and public anger at the economic crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230823-zimbabwe-to-vote-in-uphill-election-for-defiant-opposition