Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 05:24 Hits: 2

At least 1,100 people are still missing two weeks after deadly wildfires ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui, authorities said Tuesday, with the FBI seeking family members' help in identifying the remains of the dead.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230823-at-least-1-100-missing-after-hawaii-fires-1