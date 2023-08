Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 08:24 Hits: 4

While there is no reason to think that Russia’s economy is on the brink of collapse, the ruble's recent depreciation has highlighted just how much pressure the war – and the sanctions imposed in response to it – has placed on Russia’s economy. Now, the West must go even further.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ruble-decline-growing-budget-deficit-funding-ukraine-war-by-sergei-guriev-2023-08