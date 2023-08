Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 10:06 Hits: 6

The historical evolution of China’s birth-control policies and its failed efforts to maintain them, even in the face of population decline, may hold the key to understanding the government’s decision-making process. By ignoring sound research, Chinese leaders have steered the country into a demographic trap.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-too-late-to-change-population-control-policies-by-yi-fuxian-2023-08