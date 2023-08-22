Meet George Chidi, the Journalist Subpoenaed for Uncovering Secret Meeting of Fake Trump Electors

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 12:18 Hits: 6

Former President Donald Trump has agreed to turn himself in to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face 13 felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. His bail is set at $200,000. Trump has now been indicted four times this year, even as he continues to dominate the Republican field for the 2024 presidential nomination. In Atlanta, we speak with independent journalist George Chidi, who helped expose the Trump campaign after witnessing a secret meeting of Republican operatives at the state Capitol in 2020. The gathering was part of a scheme to use fake electors to claim the state’s Electoral College votes for Trump despite his loss to Joe Biden. Chidi was recently subpoenaed to testify before the Fulton County grand jury in the Trump investigation but did not end up testifying. We also speak to Chidi about Atlanta’s efforts to build the massive Cop City police training complex.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/8/22/george_chidi_trump_elector_scheme_indictment