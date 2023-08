Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 20:25 Hits: 2

The Indian government has ordered the closure of one of the few independent news outlets in Kashmir, after arresting its editor and harassing staff.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2023/0822/Editor-jailed-staff-evicted-website-shut-An-Indian-newsroom-s-fate?icid=rss