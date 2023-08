Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 11:07 Hits: 4

In 2005, the Reserve Bank of India incentivized the creation of new bank branches in underserved districts throughout the country. With more local banks, consumers had greater access to health insurance, and hospitals had greater access to credit, which led to the expansion and increased use of medical services.

