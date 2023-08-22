The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Global Order’s Triple Policy Challenge

The Global Order's Triple Policy Challenge

With sovereign debt at record levels and extreme weather events becoming more frequent and intense, policymakers must find a way to sustain economic growth, ensure financial stability, and mobilize the necessary resources to combat climate change. Achieving this requires nothing less than a new economic paradigm.

https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/fight-climate-change-while-maintaining-financial-stability-and-reducing-debt-by-william-r-rhodes-and-john-lipsky-2-2023-08

