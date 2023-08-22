The Global Order’s Triple Policy Challenge

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 12:10 Hits: 6

With sovereign debt at record levels and extreme weather events becoming more frequent and intense, policymakers must find a way to sustain economic growth, ensure financial stability, and mobilize the necessary resources to combat climate change. Achieving this requires nothing less than a new economic paradigm.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/fight-climate-change-while-maintaining-financial-stability-and-reducing-debt-by-william-r-rhodes-and-john-lipsky-2-2023-08