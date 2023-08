Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 07:58 Hits: 1

More than 200 extrajudicial killings of former Afghan government officials and security forces have taken place since the Taliban took over the country two years ago, according to a UN report released on August 22.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/afghanistan-taliban-extrajudicial-killings/32558486.html